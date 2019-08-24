Produce delivery service to donate 5,000 pounds of food to those impacted by London explosion

A local produce service is pitching in and doing its part in helping out families affected by the explosion in Old East Village.

FoodFund, an online service where subscribers receive a weekly box of produce from local farmers, pledged to donate five pounds of food for every share that one of their Facebook photos receives.

The post was published on Friday and founder Divy Ojha tells 980 CFPL the photo has hit 1,000 shares within a week.

“We had no idea of the kind of response we were going to get,” Ojha says. “We’ve raised over 5,000 pounds of food.

“I think the impact will last for weeks to come.”

Ojha says FoodFund felt for the victims when they heard about the explosion that shook OEV the night of Wednesday, August 14. They felt it was necessary to help out the damaged community however they can.

“Food is the one [thing] that everyone rushes to donate first, and it’s typically the canned goods and the non-perishables,” says Ojha. “So we really thought it would be a good fit if we were to create awareness around fresh foods.”

READ MORE: $50,000 raised for Londoners impacted by Old East Village explosion to be distributed, OEVCA says

At first, the produce service only planned to reach out to “those seven to 10 houses who have been through the most… and perhaps sponsor their food for a month or few weeks.”

But with the unexpected amount of support FoodFund has received on social media, Ojha knows more people will benefit from the generous donation.

FoodFund has also decided to start raising money to rebuild the homes that were burned by the explosion and fire.

“We’ve raised $3,500 from our subscribers [who were] generous enough to chip in.”

Support continues to pour in following last week's gas leak explosion in Old East Village #LdnOnt https://t.co/14A6o8y6xC — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) August 22, 2019

Ojha says the money will likely go through Libro Credit Union to get through to the families.

Libro and the Old East Village Community Association have yet to release a tally of the total amount of money raised through the many fundraising initiatives that have taken place.