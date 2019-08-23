Health Canada seizes sexual enhancement products at Saskatoon store

Health Canada says it seized multiple unauthorized products from a Saskatoon store because they may pose serious health risks.

The federal agency announced the seizure from For Lovers Only at 250 Idylwyld Dr. North on Aug. 22.

The names of the 14 sexual enhancement products are: 7K, Alien Power Platinum 11000, Black Stallion 5000, Blue Diamond, Jaguar 30000, Kangaroo Ultra 3000, Lucky Lady, Poseidon Platinum 3500, Rhino 7 Platinum 5000, Rhino Ultimate 3500, Slam, Stiff Rox, Super Panther 7K and Titanium 4000.

Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.

These can pose many health dangers, including: they may contain ingredients not listed on the label, or the label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients.

Health Canada also advised the products may pose serious health risks.

Hazards identified from the seized products include the following: yohimbe, tadalafil, sildenafil, homosildenafil, flibanserin, yohimbine, and thiodimethylsildenafil.

The agency said this is what customers should do:

stop using the products. Consult your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns;

read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit drug identification number (DIN), natural product number (NPN) or homeopathic drug number (DIN-HM). People can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s drug product database and licensed natural health product database; and

report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.