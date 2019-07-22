Pills claiming ‘sexual enhancement’ removed from Hamilton corner store: Health Canada

A downtown Hamilton convenience store was a target for Health Canada on Monday, as multiple brands of alleged sex enhancement products were pulled from the outlets’ shelves.

Canada’s national health agency confiscated over-the-counter pills from the Big Bee Convenience store at 215 King Street W., that contained several drugs that are considered prescription products which may pose serious health risks if not used with the supervision of a physician.

Black Dragon Extreme 15K, Black Panther 200K, Hard Rock 3800, Libigrow XXXtreme 200K, Man Power, Premium Pro Power 3500, Rush Hour 72, Spanish Fly 20,000, Super Panther 7k and VITA-X Revitalizing Capsules were the names of the products removed.

READ MORE: Auto-injector shortage not expected despite Pfizer’s EpiPen warning, Health Canada says

Yohimbe, tadalafil, sildenafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil were “health hazards” found in or listed as ingredients in the seized products that could pose a number of dangerous health issues for users.

The products in question “have not been approved for safety and effectiveness,” according to Health Canada, and quite possibly could “contain ingredients not listed on the label,” particularly drugs that possibly exceed maximum recommended dosages.

The health agency recommends that users stop taking the products and to consult a healthcare professional if you have used them and have health concerns.

WATCH: Pacifier sold across Canada is recalled