Health Canada seizes sexual enhancement products from Peterborough stores

Health Canada has seized six sexual enhancement products from Peterborough and Oshawa stores after tests discovered the products contained prescription drugs.

On Monday, the products were seized from Forbidden Pleasures at its locations at 91 George St. N. and 871 Chemong Road in Peterborough and at 1268 Simcoe St. N. in Oshawa.

Health Canada warns the products pose serious health risks.

Products seized include:

Alien Power Platinum – Tested and found to contain tadalafil (seized at all three stores)

Alpha Man Extreme 3000 – Tested and found to contain sildenafil (seized at George St. store)

Jaguar 25000 – Product tested and found to contain tadalafil (seized at George St. store)

Kangaroo Ultra 3000 – Tested and found to contain fibanserin (seized at George St. store)

Lucky Lady – Tested and found to contain tadalafil (seized at all 3 stores)

Rhino 99 Platinum 8000 – Tested and found to contain sildenafil (seized at George St. store)

