Ford to make decision on carbon tax court challenge after federal election

TORONTO – Doug Ford says his government will decide after the federal election whether it will continue with its court challenge of the carbon tax.

Ontario’s premier raised the possibility today that he might end up abandoning the case.

The province has pledged to spend millions fighting the carbon pricing system brought in by the federal Liberals.

The Progressive Conservative government lost its case against the tax at the province’s top court in June and said it would appeal to the Supreme Court.

But Ford says today the issue will be decided at the ballot box by voters and not in the court room.

The premier says he will consult with his attorney general and cabinet should a party that supports the carbon tax win the election.