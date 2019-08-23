2 charged in separate break-ins in Penetanguishene: OPP

Two men have been charged in two separate break-ins that reportedly took place in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Wednesday and Thursday nights, OPP say.

During Thursday’s incident, officers were dispatched to a home on Peel Street for a break-in in progress around 9 p.m., police say.

Officers arrested Jarrod Smith, 50, from Tiny Township, and charged him with breaking and entering, as well as failing to comply with a probation order, police say.

He was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Oct. 17, police say.

During Wednesday’s incident, police say, officers responded to a report of a break-in in progress on Poyntz Street at around 11 p.m.

Officers say they arrested Tyler Charlebois, 23, from Penetanguishene, and charged him with theft under $5,000, breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, trespassing at night, mischief under $5,000 and public intoxication.

According to police, Charlebois was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Oct. 10.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

