3 teens allegedly robbed by 2 men in Pickering while filming music video

Durham police say three teenagers who were filming a music video using cash and jewelry props were robbed by two men in Pickering.

The two suspects allegedly approached the teenagers and demanded the cash and jewelry, with one suspect holding a knife to the back of one of the teens, police said.

Officials said the incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

The teens handed over some of the items and the suspects allegedly fled southbound on Rosebank Road.

Officers were called to the scene and searched the area but no arrests were made. Police said no injuries were reported.

The teens were filming the music video in the school yard of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School on Strouds Lane.

Police said the teenagers did not know who the suspects were.

The first suspect is described as a man who is between 18 to 25-year-old and is six feet, two inches tall with a slender build and black curly hair. He is unshaven and was seen wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man who is between 18 to 25-years-old and is six feet tall with a medium build and black hair. He has a mustache and was seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2562 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

