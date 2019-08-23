Teen camp counsellor charged in alleged sex assault of 6-year-old girl in Whitby
WHITBY, Ont. – Police say an 18-year-old camp counsellor is facing charges after the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at a zoo in Whitby, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say the teen boy, from Oshawa, Ont., allegedly touched the child inappropriately on Tuesday.
They say the girl was enrolled in a week-long summer camp when the alleged incident happened.
Investigators say the teen was immediately suspended from work when the accusations were brought forward.
Police say he is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
