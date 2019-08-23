Woman seriously injured in ATV crash in Haliburton Highlands: OPP

A woman is in a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following an ATV crash in Haliburton Highlands on Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews were called to assist in an ATV crash on Highland Street in the Municipality of Dysart et al, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Alberta man killed in ATV crash north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

OPP say the lone rider lost control of her ATV, collided with a tree and was ejected from the vehicle. The 31-year-old was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital where she remains. She sustained serious injuries, OPP stated Friday morning.

The area of the crash was cordoned off for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WATCH (July 23): Woman in hospital after ATV accident in Clarington