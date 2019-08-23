Fire breaks out early Friday at empty Kelowna home

A fire broke out early Friday at an empty Kelowna home, with emergency crews quickly tackling the blaze.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, numerous 911 calls came in around 1 a.m. of a residence on fire in the 1000 block of Francescutti Court.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the second-storey windows and the roof.

The fire department said firefighters first attacked the blaze from outside the home, knocking it down with water before entering to complete the job.

No one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

Overall, six fire department vehicles and 17 personnel were on scene.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Dennis Mitchell said the cause of the fire is suspicious, and that police are in charge of the scene.