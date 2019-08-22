Fire
August 22, 2019 5:52 pm
Updated: August 22, 2019 5:55 pm

Fire at Red River College likely caused by maintenance accident: WFPS

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crews battled a blaze at Red River College's Notre Dame campus Thursday.

Elisha Dacey/Global News
Firefighters are crediting some quick-thinking people at Red River College for helping to put out a blaze at the school’s Notre Dame campus.

The fire, which started just before 11 a.m. Thursday, is believed to have originated in a building that housed a boiler room and the college’s gymnasium. It later spread to the roof, where it was contained within half-an-hour.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said people in the building were able to put out part of the fire using extinguishers before crews arrived.

The extent of the damage is still unknown.

WFPS said they think the fire was caused by accident during regular maintenance of the building’s boiler system.

