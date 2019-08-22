Fire at Red River College likely caused by maintenance accident: WFPS
Firefighters are crediting some quick-thinking people at Red River College for helping to put out a blaze at the school’s Notre Dame campus.
The fire, which started just before 11 a.m. Thursday, is believed to have originated in a building that housed a boiler room and the college’s gymnasium. It later spread to the roof, where it was contained within half-an-hour.
READ MORE: Red River College trying to fill skilled trades employment gap, says president
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said people in the building were able to put out part of the fire using extinguishers before crews arrived.
The extent of the damage is still unknown.
WFPS said they think the fire was caused by accident during regular maintenance of the building’s boiler system.
WATCH: Five school buses catch fire on St. Mary’s Road
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.