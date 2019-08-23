3 construction workers injured after highway overpass collapses in Quebec City

Three workers were injured after an overpass collapsed at a worksite on Henri IV Highway in Quebec City late Thursday night.

One of the workers was transported to a hospital centre as a preventive measure. The other two were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. when concrete was poured onto the structure near the intersection of the Henri-IV Highway and Einstein Street.

At the time of the collapse, the three injured workers were on the overpass. No one was under it. A quick count of the workers on the scene ruled out the possibility that any of them were missing.

A section of Einstein Street was completely obstructed by the collapse. Quebec City firefighters and paramedics attended both sides of the collapsed structure.

A total of 30 firefighters worked on the scene.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined.

A portion of the worksite will be closed for the duration of the Committee on Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work’s investigation

There will be no consequences for traffic on the Henri-IV Highway, which is also called Highway 73.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise