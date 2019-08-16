2 workers in Candiac, Que., sent to hospital after falling from communications tower

Two workers suffered serious injuries after falling from a communications tower in Candiac in the Montérégie on Friday.

According to the Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on a construction site at the intersection of Montcalm and de Verre streets.

The scale of the communications tower reportedly broke down, according to police.

The two men were unconscious but breathing when taken to hospital.

An inspector from CNESST, the province’s commission for standards, equity, health and safety at work, and police investigators are trying to shed light on the incident.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise