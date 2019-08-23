Police investigating Winnipeg’s 27th homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 27th homicide after an incident on Thursday morning.

Police said emergency personnel were called about an injured man around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue.

The man, in his twenties, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-976-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

