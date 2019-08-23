Missy Elliott releases surprise 5-track EP, ‘Iconology’
The last time fans heard a new album from Missy Elliott was 2005. It was her sixth record and featured hits such as Lose Control and We Run This.
While it wasn’t her most successful album in comparison to the likes of Supa Dupa Fly (1997) and Under Construction (2002), it was monumental to fans, as many speculated it could have been her last.
However, on Friday, after 14 long years, the 48-year-old rapper dropped a brand new EP, Iconology.
The collection of original music features five tracks and was accompanied by the release of the single/music video, Throw it Back.
This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you… let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology
Iconology’s release came as a shock to many fans of the Hot Boyz rapper as it was announced only 13 hours before it officially dropped.
Elliott never took an official hiatus and has kept herself busy over the years with a great deal of production work and one-off performances.
Though she recorded no albums or EPs in the intervening years, she released a handful of solo singles, including 2016’s Pep Rally and 2017’s I’m Better.
More recently, she was also featured on Ariana Grande‘s Borderline, as well as the smash-hit Lizzo single, Tempo.
“This year has been a tremendous year for me,” wrote Elliott in a lengthy Instagram post ahead of the release. “You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!”
“So, I have a surprise for you,” she added. “I’m dropping a collection of new songs.”
“Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” concluded Elliott.
Upon her unexpected comeback, longtime fans of the hip-hop icon took to social media to share their excitement and thoughts about the new EP.
Here’s what some fans tweeted about Iconology:
The 15-minute EP was co-produced by Elliott, Wili Hendrix and Timbaland.
Iconology is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Elliott has no scheduled tour dates.
Additional information and updates can be found through the official Missy Elliott website.
