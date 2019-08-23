Missy Elliott releases surprise 5-track EP, ‘Iconology’

The last time fans heard a new album from Missy Elliott was 2005. It was her sixth record and featured hits such as Lose Control and We Run This.

While it wasn’t her most successful album in comparison to the likes of Supa Dupa Fly (1997) and Under Construction (2002), it was monumental to fans, as many speculated it could have been her last.

However, on Friday, after 14 long years, the 48-year-old rapper dropped a brand new EP, Iconology.

The collection of original music features five tracks and was accompanied by the release of the single/music video, Throw it Back.

Iconology’s release came as a shock to many fans of the Hot Boyz rapper as it was announced only 13 hours before it officially dropped.

READ MORE: Missy Elliott to be first female rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Elliott never took an official hiatus and has kept herself busy over the years with a great deal of production work and one-off performances.

Though she recorded no albums or EPs in the intervening years, she released a handful of solo singles, including 2016’s Pep Rally and 2017’s I’m Better.

More recently, she was also featured on Ariana Grande‘s Borderline, as well as the smash-hit Lizzo single, Tempo.

I am grateful for all the love y’all shown me it do not go UNNOTICED I am so Thankful🙏🏾❤️🤗 #ThrowItBack OUT EVERYWHERE go STREAM & go cop my collection called #ICONOLOGY💦🔥 when you #THROWITBACK you look over ya shoulder 👀Go check it out! pic.twitter.com/2lKS5GodKS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 23, 2019

“This year has been a tremendous year for me,” wrote Elliott in a lengthy Instagram post ahead of the release. “You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!”

“So, I have a surprise for you,” she added. “I’m dropping a collection of new songs.”

“Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” concluded Elliott.

READ MORE: Eminem publisher sues Spotify for alleged copyright infringement

Upon her unexpected comeback, longtime fans of the hip-hop icon took to social media to share their excitement and thoughts about the new EP.

Here’s what some fans tweeted about Iconology:

This #ICONOLOGY EP goes sicko! @MissyElliott did what needed to be done. The Empress of Hip-Hop is back! 🙌🏽 — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) August 23, 2019

So @MissyElliott has given us ICONIC visuals and music literally since before I was born and she’s not letting up!!!! We are not worthy #Throwitback #iconology pic.twitter.com/JWUU9nyJI8 — devyn woods (@devdoee) August 23, 2019

My young nieces and nephews “who is @MissyElliott and why are you so excited??” 🙄

Sit down young pupils…#ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/uFGDkZN4N4 — WordstoLiveBy (@eboneerachelle) August 23, 2019

The 15-minute EP was co-produced by Elliott, Wili Hendrix and Timbaland.

READ MORE: Missy Elliott to be first female rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Iconology is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Elliott has no scheduled tour dates.

Additional information and updates can be found through the official Missy Elliott website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis