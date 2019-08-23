Peterborough woman charged with robbery in downtown area

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged following a robbery early Wednesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a dispute at the intersection of Brock and Bethune streets.

READ MORE: Peterborough man, 19, charged with sexual assault, police say

It was reported that two females had gotten into an argument with an unknown female and male. During the incident, one of the females was allegedly assaulted and her cell phone was stolen.

The victims left the area and reported the incident.

On Thursday at around 4 p.m., officers found a suspect at a residence.

Autumn Elizabeth Nesbitt, 21, of Hunter Street West, was arrested and charged with robbery with theft.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The investigation continues, police said.

WATCH: Stabbing on Dublin Street in Peterborough