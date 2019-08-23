Rapper Tee Grizzley’s car shot at, manager killed
The manager of Detroit-based rapper Tee Grizzley has died after shots were fired at their vehicle.
The medical examiner’s office says 41-year-old Jobina Brown died Tuesday from multiple gunshot wounds. She was the aunt of Tee Grizzley, whose actual name is Terry Wallace Jr.
Police say Brown, Tee Grizzley and another man were in a car when shots were fired in Detroit.
The driver of the car and Tee Grizzley were unharmed.
Barney McDowell tells TV station WJBK that the shooting occurred near his house. He says he heard shots, opened the front door and quickly closed it.
The Detroit police department’s homicide unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Many fans of the rapper took to social media to share their condolences.
300 Entertainment’s senior vice-president of A&R Selim Bouab mourned the loss of Brown on Instagram.
“It’s been almost 4 years since we partnered up, and not a day gone by that we haven’t spoke,” Bouab wrote. “Until today. As a business partner, friend and family, you’re gonna be so missed JB. RIP Bina.”
—With files from the Associated Press
