Rapper Tee Grizzley’s car shot at, manager killed

The manager of Detroit-based rapper Tee Grizzley has died after shots were fired at their vehicle.

The medical examiner’s office says 41-year-old Jobina Brown died Tuesday from multiple gunshot wounds. She was the aunt of Tee Grizzley, whose actual name is Terry Wallace Jr.

Police say Brown, Tee Grizzley and another man were in a car when shots were fired in Detroit.

The driver of the car and Tee Grizzley were unharmed.

Barney McDowell tells TV station WJBK that the shooting occurred near his house. He says he heard shots, opened the front door and quickly closed it.

The Detroit police department’s homicide unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Many fans of the rapper took to social media to share their condolences.

RIP Jobina “JB” Brown who managed #TeeGrizzley. Story is still developing on Tee’s car being shot up and her death. She was a wonderful & thoughtful person. pic.twitter.com/AO3XAF3BeM — The Bushman Show (@BushmanOnAir) August 21, 2019

Tee Grizzley and his manager Jobina Brown (aunt) were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Unfortunately, his aunt has passed away but he was not hit. Prayers up to his family, Rest in peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/q5iIfCHpvh — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) August 21, 2019

Wow…My Patna Just Told Me Tee Grizzley Got Shot & His Manager Died smh All Bad 😔 Prayers Up For Them 🙏🏾 — DJ LOONEY (@djlooneygoham) August 21, 2019

🙏🏾 for Tee Grizzley & his family. His car was shot up in his HOMETOWN of Detroit, killing his Aunt/Manager. If you’ve followed his career, you know how much he rides for his Aunt & his city. Streets are too cold. They got no love for anybody even when you think they love you. 😪 pic.twitter.com/D0I5xfMx5d — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) August 21, 2019

That Tee Grizzley news is awful. Prayers up for him and his family. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2019

Got chills reading his words. We praying for y’all #teegrizzly pic.twitter.com/WZNsSmbGUT — Christopher L Garner (@itscmonsta) August 22, 2019

No cap I haven’t been acknowledging the fact that #teegrizzly and his aunty got shot shits crazy but rip to his aunty no cap he hurting I know he is and prayers up for tee grizzly because we ain’t know his conditions as of right now 🙏🏾 — Lildavid16 (@Lildavid161) August 22, 2019

@Tee_Grizzley bro your heart is the Purist I know. You done been through a lot bucko ✊🏾 im here for you I love you my dawg #Detroit — HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) August 22, 2019

Rest In Peace, Jobina Brown aka Tee Grizzley’s Aunt/Manager. 🙏🏿💔 pic.twitter.com/A3juJlq19Y — SFTY+ (@sftyplus) August 21, 2019

tee grizzley's manager & aunt passed away in that shooting, if he goes too, this is gonna be even more heartbreaking than it already is💔😓 pic.twitter.com/wlS6EyMkIw — 🥇 (@asapchako) August 21, 2019

Smh. Praying for Tee Grizzley & his loved ones — Tsu (@Tsu_Surf) August 21, 2019

Tee Grizzley’s Car Has Been Reportedly Shot Up In Detroit & His Manager (Aunt) Was Killed. His Current Condition Is Unknown — Prayers Up For Tee Grizzley & His Family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/v2qtN3ba4a — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) August 21, 2019

300 Entertainment’s senior vice-president of A&R Selim Bouab mourned the loss of Brown on Instagram.

“It’s been almost 4 years since we partnered up, and not a day gone by that we haven’t spoke,” Bouab wrote. “Until today. As a business partner, friend and family, you’re gonna be so missed JB. RIP Bina.”

—With files from the Associated Press