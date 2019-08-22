Jamie Foxx addresses rumours he’s dating singer Sela Vave

Jamie Foxx is addressing rumours after he was spotted with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave following his split from Katie Holmes.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks,” Foxx said in an Instagram live video that he recorded with Vave, who shared the video on her own Instagram account.

“He ended up going on to do great things. Nick Cannon was 13 years old — he would sleep in my old house. Before Ne-Yo was Ne-Yo, he would come to the crib. Everybody comes to my crib, no matter who you are… There is a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her.”

The 51-year-old actor spoke about Vave’s talents and explained why he chose to take the 21-year-old model “under our wing.”

“She’s singing broken down Beyoncé, playing the guitar and I said, ‘How the f–k did this happen?'” he said.

“So, we took her under our wing.”

He mentioned the paparazzi photos that started the rumours, in which he was shown escorting Vave out of a nightclub over the weekend.

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car – my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter,” he said, referencing his daughter Corinne Foxx, 25, who he shares with Connie Kline. He also shares daughter Anelise Bishop, 10, with Kristin Grannis.

“I know what business I’m in,” Foxx said. “People try to make mountains out of molehills. We want to treat her the same way and give her the opportunities. I told her it’s going to be this way. It’s a double standard when it comes to women.”

The Django Unchained actor criticized the people trying to “make it something else.”

“I spoke to that girl’s mom and she put her trust in me, so we want to make sure she has the opportunity to show you the talent we saw,” he said. “Enough of the unnecessary hate for the woman, just because the guys are coming here and they’re working hard, but when a girl does it, all of a sudden she has an ulterior motive. Stop that sh–.

“I know you guys are reading between the lines, but I embrace all the artists who come here. What happened in the press with our girl Sela – that’s our family. We don’t ever cross the lines like that personally. That’s our artist, that’s our family, that’s our love. She’s been brought into the family, she works hard, she’s a beautiful singer. I can’t wait for you to hear her.

“It doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard.”

The singer posted a photo with Foxx on Instagram in June.

“I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @IamJamieFoxx for everything you do and for believing in me,” she captioned it.

News that Holmes, 40, and Foxx had split surfaced on Monday.

People and E! News confirmed that Holmes and Foxx called it quits in May.

The pair had been romantically linked since 2013, following Holmes’ divorce from Tom Cruise.

They kept their relationship very private and were rarely seen in public together.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Oscar winner posed for photos together at the 2019 Met Gala in May.