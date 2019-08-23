Politics
August 23, 2019 9:03 am

David Koch, a billionaire conservative backer, dead at 79

By Staff Reuters

Businessman David Koch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Billionaire industrialist David Koch, a former executive vice president of conglomerate Koch Industries, has died, his brother said Friday.

Koch was a major backer of conservative causes and political candidates. He was 79.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

