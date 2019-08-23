Adoption offers pour in for 26-pound ‘chonky’ cat

The internet has fallen in love with Beejay the “chonky” cat who crashed a Philadelphia-based animal rescue site after he was put up for adoption.

Weighing in at an astonishing 26 pounds of big-boned goodness, Beejay of the Morris Animal Refuge was described as a “jumbo-sized package of fluff and love” in a tweet that featured two photos of him.

The two-year-old short-haired domestic tabby cat weighs as much as the average 18-month-old toddler. His defining features, like his large frame and sad eyes, are likely the cause for his popularity.

It wasn’t long before the tweet was widely shared, garnering itself a whopping 34.5k likes and 10.5k retweets in less than a day.

Just as quickly as his admirers passed around his photos, they flocked to the rescue site to take a closer look, effectively crashing their page.

“Mr. B apologizes for crashing our website,” the rescue tweeted. “We have our team working to get it back up as we speak. Unfortunately, they’re all cats, so it may take a little while.”

Mr. B. apologizes for crashing our website. We have our team working to get it back up as we speak. Unfortunately, they’re all cats, so it may take a little while. In the meantime, you can see him & other awesome adoptables on our @petfinder page: https://t.co/9CnmAUYnSa. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/GLXkrDtRmy — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

According to the rescue’s Facebook page, they received an overwhelming number of applications to adopt the short-haired domestic tabby cat.

While they say he’s not ready for a “fur-ever” home just yet, it’s clear they’ll have the perfect suitor when the time comes.

Their original Facebook adoption post has been flooded with pleas to speed up the process of finding Beejay’s new owner.

“I’d love this big boy with all my heart! I started the application, went to find my license and now the site is on pause,” one person wrote.

Another, who was having some trouble getting through to the adoption centre, commented: “I’ll gladly pay and can provide additional donates to help your other animals in need. Your website is down and phone lines busy.”

Naturally, Twitter users have also been losing their minds over this “purr-fect” feline friend.

One admirer responded to the rescue’s tweet, writing: “Don’t you worry Mr. Chonk, food is on the way from the Amazon wish list – save some please for the other kitties.”

Another joked: “What does he eat? Protein shakes and little children?” In the same vein, another amateur Twitter comedian said: “Was this cat experimented on by a baby formula company?”

The supersized kitty has done a great job bringing attention to the cat rescue.

A total of 33 people have already donated US$903 to the organization, which was founded nearly 150 years ago in 1874, according to their website.

