Performers descend on Kingston for the Limestone City Blues Festival

Thirty-three blues bands will be playing in downtown Kingston for a four-day blues festival.

The Placeholders kicked off the evening portion of the Limestone City Blues Festival at Confederation Park on Thursday night.

“There’s a big blues society in Canada,” says lead vocalist Reid Cunningham, “and I think Kingston has a nice atmosphere for that, because the Limestone City Blues Festival is one of the most true blues festivals that you can find around town.”

Michele Langlois, who works for The Downtown Kingston! Business Improvement Area (BIA), helped organize the festival.

“It is a true blues festival. It draws fans from all over,” Langlois said.

According to Langlois, musicians from around the world have come to perform in this year’s festival.

Some of the bands that will be playing at different venues in Kingston include Three Times Lucky, Smoke Wagon Blues Band, Soul Fusion, Pat Johnson and the Wickham Brothers.

The best in blues talent can be found in Confederation Park from Thursday until Sunday, August 25.