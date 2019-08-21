Canada
August 21, 2019 11:49 pm

End of an era: Kingston’s last operating drive-in theatre has been sold

By Videographer  Global News

Kingston's popular Family Fun World has been sold to a numbered company in Montreal.

A A

Kingston Family Fun World will play its last film in September.

For the last two decades, the Family Fun World Drive-in has been a popular spot for Kingstonians to gather and watch their favourite Hollywood films and drive the go-karts.

READ MORE: Road trip Ontario: Let’s all go to the drive-in (June, 2018)

On Wednesday, employees of the park confirmed to Global News that the property and business have officially been sold to a numbered company that is based out of Montreal.

However, it is unclear what the new owner plans to do with the property.

The final movie will be shown on Sunday, September 1st. However, the go-karts will continue to operate until the end of September.

This will be Kingston’s last drive-in theatre.

WATCH: (June 3, 2019) Coming soon to a High River, Alberta theatre near you: a drive-in
Report an error
drive in films
Kingston
Kingston drive in
Kingston drive in theatre
Kingston Family Fun World
Kingston Family Fun World sold
Kingston go-karts

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.