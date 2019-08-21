End of an era: Kingston’s last operating drive-in theatre has been sold

Kingston Family Fun World will play its last film in September.

For the last two decades, the Family Fun World Drive-in has been a popular spot for Kingstonians to gather and watch their favourite Hollywood films and drive the go-karts.

On Wednesday, employees of the park confirmed to Global News that the property and business have officially been sold to a numbered company that is based out of Montreal.

However, it is unclear what the new owner plans to do with the property.

The final movie will be shown on Sunday, September 1st. However, the go-karts will continue to operate until the end of September.

This will be Kingston’s last drive-in theatre.

