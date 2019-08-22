North Okanagan man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna: RCMP

A North Okanagan man is facing trafficking charges following a parking lot arrest that led to the seizure of drugs and money, Kelowna RCMP announced on Thursday.

Police say Vincent Dean Lyons, 29, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The arrest happened Wednesday, just before 2:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a business along the 2100 block of Springfield Road.

Kelowna RCMP say during the course of their investigation, officers seized undisclosed quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, thousands of dollars in cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

“The Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit remains fully committed to improving all aspects of public safety across the Okanagan,” said RCMP Cpl. Jeff Carroll, “and will continue to take the necessary actions to effectively remove these harmful substances from our streets.”

Police added Lyons appeared in court earlier Thursday and is potentially facing additional charges.