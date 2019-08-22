Trespasser arrested in east end Hamilton parking garage for illegal drugs and weapon

Hamilton police have made an arrest in an ongoing investigation into vehicle thefts in the city’s east end.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called about a trespasser in an underground parking lot at a residence in the area of Melvin and Parkdale Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers located two men in the lot — one of whom was wanted by police.

A 34-year-old man, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and faces several drug and probation related charges.

Officers also seized a butterfly knife, and quantities of methamphetamine and opioids.

The second man that police encountered was released with a warning.

Police say no vehicles had been broken into at the parking lot.

