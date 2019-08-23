Man charged with committing indecent act after exposure at Fort Saskatchewan park

UPDATE: RCMP said Friday the witness had been identified and has met with investigators.

A 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at James Mowat Park earlier this summer.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said they were made aware Aug. 20 of an incident “that had occurred a couple weeks prior.”

RCMP said their investigation determined that on a day in late July, a man “exposed his genitals to a young girl” at the park.

David Frank Everitt of Fort Saskatchewan was later charged with one count of committing an indecent act.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12.

RCMP would like to speak with a potential witness.

“Another adult male was present in the park with his three grandchildren at the time of the offence,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

RCMP believe this witness saw what happened and communicated with the victim after.

The victim said the witness has white hair and a white moustache. The three kids who were with him were about nine, six and four years old.

Anyone who has information on this incident or who knows the witness is asked to contact RCMP at (780) 997-7900.