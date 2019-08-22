Sask. government to increase daily compensation for jurors

Saskatchewan jurors serving on civil and criminal trials will receive higher compensation beginning in September.

The provincial government announced on Thursday that each juror will get paid $110 per day, effective on Sept. 1., under The Jury Amendment Act.

“Saskatchewan is grateful for the contributions of everyone who acts as a juror,” Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan said.

“Being a juror is an important civic duty, and these changes will ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to perform this duty regardless of their financial circumstances.”

The changes to the act will also see new financial aid for childcare and dependant care costs.

A maximum of $40 per day will be available to jurors for childcare expenses and $80 per day for elder or other dependant care.

“The right to be tried by an impartial and independent jury is fundamental to our system of justice,” said Martel D. Popescul, Saskatchewan’s chief justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench.

“That fundamental right depends on citizens being available for jury service. The steps taken today will help to ensure jury duty is an opportunity and a privilege that all citizens are able to exercise.”

As of right now, civil trial jurors receive $15 per day while criminal trial jurors get paid $80 per day.

