August 22, 2019 3:03 pm
Updated: August 22, 2019 3:05 pm

Man drowns at residential building in Mississauga

Two Peel police cruisers are seen outside of a residential building on Kimbermount Avenue in Mississauga Thursday after a drowning.

Peel Regional Police say a man has drowned at a residential building in Mississauga.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they received a call at 11:47 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a possible drowning in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West.

Once crews arrived on scene, the spokesperson said a man in his 50s who had been pulled from a pool was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said officers are not treating the incident as suspicious.

