Man drowns at residential building in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say a man has drowned at a residential building in Mississauga.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they received a call at 11:47 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a possible drowning in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West.
Once crews arrived on scene, the spokesperson said a man in his 50s who had been pulled from a pool was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said officers are not treating the incident as suspicious.
