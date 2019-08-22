Get Well campaign set up for recovering London firefighters after explosion

The London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) is giving people a chance to show support for firefighters impacted by the Old East Village explosion.

One firefighter remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Get well cards and be sent through the mail to the London Fire Department c/o Get Well Firefighters, 400 Horton Street East London, Ont., Canada, N6B 1L7. People can also send best wishes through text or email at 519-900-9510 and GetWellLondonFire@hotmail.com.

In the week after the explosion, the city has rallied to support those affected with several fundraisers and collections for people who lost their homes.

The London Community Foundation announced it will be contributing $5,000 to the relief effort, and one of the foundation’s donors will match that number.

Initial relief of $50,000 is being provided to those directly affected by the explosion through the Old East Village Community Association.

In an online post, the association said “all members of the London Fire Department are being given the resources that they need to recover from this incident.”

LPFFA said to respect the privacy of everyone involved and recovering from the explosion. They will not be releasing names or personal details.