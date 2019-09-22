Canada election: Mississauga—Streetsville

Voters in Mississauga—Streetsville riding elected Gagan Sikand of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Gagan Sikand (Incumbent)

Conservative: Ghada Melek

NDP: Samir Girguis

Green: Chris Hill

PPC: Thomas McIver

The riding is on the west side of Mississauga and its boundaries are Highway 407 to the west, Highway 401 and the Mississauga-Brampton border to the north, Mavis Road, Highway 401, the Credit River and Creditview Road to the east, and Eglinton Avenue West, Erin Mills Parkway and Britannia Road to the south. It is over 46 square kilometres and as of 2016 had a population of 118,301.

The riding of Mississauga–Streetsville saw its boundaries shifted ahead of the 2015 election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga—Streetsville had the southeastern portion of the riding incorporated into the new riding of Mississauga—Malton and it picked up the northwestern part of the old Mississauga—Brampton south.