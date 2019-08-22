Large python caught in Thorold, owner sought: human society

A local humane society says it is looking for the owner of a large python that was caught near St. Catharines, Ont., this week.

The Lincoln County Humane Society says it was called to an industrial area in Thorold, Ont., on Wednesday night and found a snake that was loose on the lawn of a business.

The society says local reptile experts were called to assist, and the snake was captured shortly after. There were no injuries.

The humane society says the snake, which is about 10 to 15 years old and weighs 36 kilograms, is not allowed under the city’s bylaws.

It says it will be keeping the snake until its owner comes forward.

We deal with some ssssslippery characters sometimes. This may have been one of the largest. 14ft Python discovered in Thorold last night. Our good friends from @LincolnCountyHS came and helped give it a safe place to stay. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/QdOTOYknJM — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) August 22, 2019

