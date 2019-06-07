Six-foot boa constrictor, lost in Hamilton’s east end, has been found

Medusa, a six-foot-long boa constrictor that was missing near the Red Hill Valley Parkway since late May, has been found.

Owner Ashleigh Denman told Global News that the pet returned to her backyard on Friday morning.

“So I was actually at work today when she was found,” Denman said. “But my brother was outside this morning having his coffee and he actually had seen her over our backyard fence and in our neighbour’s yard behind us.

“She climbed up on a pole that holds up the fence poked her head over the fence. So my brother went over and grabbed her.”

READ MORE: Pets play big role in many Canadians’ financial decision making

Denman, who bought the now-five-year-old snake from a local reptile store three years ago, believes the warmer, dryer weather likely lured Medusa out of hiding.

“She was probably hiding back there somewhere from the cold because it’s been pretty chilly the last little while,” said Denman. “So the nice weather today kind of brought her out of hiding and we were able to find her.”

Medusa went missing the last week of May. She was last seen by the west side of the Parkway between Barton Street East and Melvin Avenue.

READ MORE: Declawing pets is actually ‘amputating a joint’ and should be outlawed: experts

Denman put the word out on Lost and Found Pets in Hamilton’s Facebook page, not long after the snake slithered away while sunbathing in her backyard.

“We’re just glad that she’s back and we found her safe and sound, and that nothing really bad happened to her.”

WATCH: (May 23, 2019) How many people die of snake bites?