Education minister appoints panel to review new Alberta curriculum

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has appointed a panel to look over the work done by the previous NDP government on Alberta’s new curriculum, and provide advice on how to move forward on its development.

The panel will be chaired by former Edmonton Public School Board Superintendent Angus McBeath, and include members from post secondary institutions and career development organizations.

“I think what we will gain from this group is a broad-based, knowledgeable perspective on what education in Alberta could look like,” LaGrange said in an interview with Global News.

“I believe there was consultation that took place, I just want to expand the level of consultation and really go beyond what has already been done.”

The panel will report back to the government by Dec. 20 with recommendations on how the process to develop the new curriculum should proceed.

READ MORE: Curriculum review stirs debate among Alberta political parties

The new Kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum developed during the NDP government was to begin classroom testing in September, but the new UCP government pressed pause on that after the election.

During the campaign, the party accused the NDP of putting political bias into the curriculum, although the minister wouldn’t point out any specific examples.

“The general public lost faith that things were moving forward in a transparent manner, so that created numerous concerns,” she said.

Not included on the panel are any current Kindergarten to Grade 12 teachers. LaGrange said she values the work teachers have done to this point, and they will still be involved, but for this panel she is looking for a different set of eyes.

READ MORE: Alberta government cancels partnership with teachers’ association

The government cancelled a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta Teachers’ Association last week, calling it too restrictive.

“This partnership engaged the Alberta Teachers’ Association in assisting government in the curriculum design process and played an important role in mobilizing teachers’ practical expertise and support for the redesign of Alberta’s decades-old curriculum,” ATA president Jason Schilling said after learning the MOU had been cancelled.

“Teachers live the curriculum; they know what works and what doesn’t work in today’s diverse and complex classrooms,” Schilling said. “Ultimately, if a curriculum does not work for teachers and support student learning, it will fail and, for us, failure is not an option.”

Here’s a complete list of the panel members:

Angus McBeath (chair), former superintendent, Edmonton Public Schools

Jen Panteluk (vice-chair), former president and CEO, Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and Northwest Territories

Glenn Feltham, president & CEO, NAIT

Martin Mrazik, professor, Department of Educational Psychology, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta

Keray Henke, former deputy minister, Alberta Education

Amy von Heyking, associate professor, Faculty of Education, University of Lethbridge

Paulette Hanna, associate vice president academic, Red Deer College and former superintendent, Red Deer Catholic School Division

Sharon Carry, former president & CEO, Bow Valley College

Andy Neigel, CEO, Careers: the Next Generation

Nhung Tran-Davis, founder, Children of Vietnam Benevolent Foundation and family doctor

Miles Smit, co-founder, Petrarch Institute

Ashley Berner, deputy director, Institute for Education Policy John Hopkins School of Education