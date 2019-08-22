Suspicious piles of food left in Calgary park were poisonous: police

Suspicious piles of food left in a park in northeast Calgary earlier this month were poisonous, police announced Thursday.

The food was found in a greenspace near Evanston Square Northwest on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The next two days, police received more calls complaining about suspicious substances in the same area.

The substances from each incident were deemed to be poisonous after being tested by the Calgary Fire Department’s hazmat team, police said.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious piles of food being left out in northwest Calgary

In a Thursday news release, CPS explained that investigators are working to determine the “intention of the incidents.”

“CPS would like to remind citizens to call pest control professionals if they have a pest issue,” the release stated.

Police said leaving poisonous substances unattended in public areas “is a safety risk to all animals and small children, and is a criminal offence.”

Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging community members to report any suspicious behaviour they observe, and pet owners to be cautious when walking their animals.