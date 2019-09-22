Canada election: Mississauga—Erin Mills

Voters in the Mississauga—Erin Mills riding elected Iqra Khalid of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Iqra Khalid (Incumbent)

Conservative: Hani Tawfilis

NDP: Salman Tariq

Green: Remo Boscarino-Gaetano

PPC: Hazar Alsabagh

The riding is on the west side of Mississauga and its boundaries are Highway 407 and the Halton Region-Mississauga border to the west, Britannia Road West to the north, Erin Mills Parkway, Eglinton Avenue West and the Credit River to the east and Dundas Street West to the south. It is nearly 34 square kilometres and as of 2016 had a population of 122,560.

The riding of Mississauga—Erin Mills is largely the same as the old Mississauga–Erindale riding. It was renamed ahead of the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. The eastern part of the old Mississauga—Erindale riding was moved into the riding of Mississauga–Centre, while the southeastern portion moved to Mississauga–Lakeshore.