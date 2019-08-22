Canada
August 22, 2019 6:47 am

Mike Pompeo to visit Ottawa ahead of G7 summit in France

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 1 criticised Chinese "coercion" in the disputed South China Sea, at a meeting of Southeast Asian nations with world powers. Tensions have risen in the South China Sea over recent incidents between Chinese, Vietnamese and Philippine ships; the latest confrontations in a potential global flashpoint where the United States challenges China's sweeping maritime claims.

Security around Parliament Hill has been tightened in anticipation of today’s visit to Ottawa by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Parliamentary Protective Service is warning of visibly heightened security around the precinct for Pompeo’s visit “due to the nature of the event.”

WATCH: Trudeau says they will pick up CUSMA ratification when Congress returns in fall

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office says discussions with Pompeo will centre around Canada-U.S. co-operation on a number of domestic and international fronts, as well as security and foreign policy matters.

The State Department says the crisis in Venezuela will also be on the agenda.

Pompeo’s working visit comes in advance of the G7 summit this week in Biarritz, France where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will gather with the other leaders of the world’s richest seven economies.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada won’t back down against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

It is also seen as a follow up to Trudeau’s June meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., where the two leaders also discussed plans to ratify the new North American trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

At that White House meeting, Trudeau and Trump discussed relations with Beijing as well as the detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

