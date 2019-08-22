‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ launches in Kelowna

A production about to launch at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts is putting a new spin on a classic tale.

“Our goal is to combine dance and circus and put on a full show, telling a story all through movement,” Michelle Koricina, owner of Level Up Entertainment said.

Down the Rabbit Hole is a pre-professional performance based on Alice in Wonderland.

Several Canadian choreographers worked on the show, and all of the performers are between the ages of 10 and 18.

“The Mad Hatter is a crazy person, insane and theatrical,” Ava Clark, the performer playing The Mad Hatter said. “I had to work a bit on that. Once we put the costume together and the make-up, it just came together.

Down the Rabbit Hole opens at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Friday night at 7 p.m..

Shows run at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and the final performance is a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday.