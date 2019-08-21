1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Officials say a male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto‘s west end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Weston Road and Sidney Belsey Crescent area, west of Jane Street, at around 9:10 p.m.

Toronto police said callers reported that a vehicle went off the road after the driver was possibly shot.

Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre with a police escort.

As of Wednesday evening, police haven’t released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division officers at 416-808-1200.

