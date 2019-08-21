1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end
Officials say a male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto‘s west end Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the Weston Road and Sidney Belsey Crescent area, west of Jane Street, at around 9:10 p.m.
Toronto police said callers reported that a vehicle went off the road after the driver was possibly shot.
READ MORE: Toronto police announce new project targeting gun violence after recent spike in shootings
Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre with a police escort.
As of Wednesday evening, police haven’t released suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division officers at 416-808-1200.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.