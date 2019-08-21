Winnipeg, Alberta? Oakland Raider’s inaccurate shirt prompts collective eye-roll from ‘Peggers
It was a tweet meant to spark some love on social media in Winnipeg, but instead added to our already large inferiority complex.
The Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers landed in Winnipeg Wednesday to prepare for a Thursday pre-season NFL matchup at IG Field in Winnipeg.
The Raiders sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon with a photo of a couple of their players wearing Winnipeg-themed shirts, including Daniel Carlson in a Winnipeg Jets shirt.
However, A.J. Cole was wearing a shirt with the word “Winnipeg” emblazoned in black letters underneath a skyline of the city.
Right below the larger “Winnipeg” was a smaller “Alberta.”
The reaction was as swift as it was predictable.
@Raiders @DanielCarlson38 @AJCole90 @NHLJets Winnipeg, Alberta! Oh come on. Seriously guys????? One Google searc… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Kim 🎈 (@KimBabij) August 22, 2019
@Raiders @DanielCarlson38 @AJCole90 @NHLJets Has no one else noticed that the shirt says Winnipeg Alberta? Winnipeg is in Manitoba!!!—
Jay Brushett (@jbru1977) August 22, 2019
@Raiders @DanielCarlson38 @AJCole90 @NHLJets Somewhere, Chris Jericho is going ballistic—
Tyler Smith (@RaiderDamus) August 22, 2019
@Raiders @DanielCarlson38 @AJCole90 @NHLJets “Winnipeg, Alberta” 🤦♂️ Purchased at a Chinese flea market I’m sure 😂—
DG (@RaiderGazzola) August 21, 2019
Even the Winnipeg Blue Bombers got in on the fun.
In the end, Cole blamed Amazon Prime.
The gaffe brings to mind a recent tour poster for Nickelback that promoted the band as playing in Winnipeg, AB, and U2’s billboard at their last show in the River City that said “Winnnipeg.”
The game at IG Field (not Commonwealth Stadium) runs at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.
