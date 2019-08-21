Winnipeg, Alberta? Oakland Raider’s inaccurate shirt prompts collective eye-roll from ‘Peggers

It was a tweet meant to spark some love on social media in Winnipeg, but instead added to our already large inferiority complex.

The Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers landed in Winnipeg Wednesday to prepare for a Thursday pre-season NFL matchup at IG Field in Winnipeg.

The Raiders sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon with a photo of a couple of their players wearing Winnipeg-themed shirts, including Daniel Carlson in a Winnipeg Jets shirt.

However, A.J. Cole was wearing a shirt with the word “Winnipeg” emblazoned in black letters underneath a skyline of the city.

Right below the larger “Winnipeg” was a smaller “Alberta.”

The reaction was as swift as it was predictable.

@Raiders @DanielCarlson38 @AJCole90 @NHLJets Has no one else noticed that the shirt says Winnipeg Alberta? Winnipeg is in Manitoba!!! —

Jay Brushett (@jbru1977) August 22, 2019

Even the Winnipeg Blue Bombers got in on the fun.

We can’t wait to visit you in Oakland, Nevada 😏 — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 22, 2019

In the end, Cole blamed Amazon Prime.

if amazon prime counts as a cheap flea market, guilty as charged lol — AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) August 22, 2019

The gaffe brings to mind a recent tour poster for Nickelback that promoted the band as playing in Winnipeg, AB, and U2’s billboard at their last show in the River City that said “Winnnipeg.”

The game at IG Field (not Commonwealth Stadium) runs at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

