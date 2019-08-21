Oakland Raiders
August 21, 2019 9:12 pm
Updated: August 21, 2019 9:23 pm

Winnipeg, Alberta? Oakland Raider’s inaccurate shirt prompts collective eye-roll from ‘Peggers

Senior Online Producer  Global News

The Oakland Raiders' A.J. Cole in his misprinted hoodie.

Oakland Raiders/Twitter
It was a tweet meant to spark some love on social media in Winnipeg, but instead added to our already large inferiority complex.

The Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers landed in Winnipeg Wednesday to prepare for a Thursday pre-season NFL matchup at IG Field in Winnipeg.

The Raiders sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon with a photo of a couple of their players wearing Winnipeg-themed shirts, including Daniel Carlson in a Winnipeg Jets shirt.

However, A.J. Cole was wearing a shirt with the word “Winnipeg” emblazoned in black letters underneath a skyline of the city.

Right below the larger “Winnipeg” was a smaller “Alberta.”

The reaction was as swift as it was predictable.

Even the Winnipeg Blue Bombers got in on the fun.

In the end, Cole blamed Amazon Prime.

The gaffe brings to mind a recent tour poster for Nickelback that promoted the band as playing in Winnipeg, AB, and U2’s billboard at their last show in the River City that said “Winnnipeg.”

The game at IG Field (not Commonwealth Stadium) runs at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.

