Decked out in denim: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers arrives in Winnipeg for NFL pre-season tilt

The Green Bay Packers have arrived in Winnipeg ahead of Thursday’s NFL exhibition game at IG Field, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers made the trip with the rest of his team.

The Packers tweeted a video of Rodger’s arrival at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport on Wednesday. Rodgers, with a thick mustache, strolled through the airport sporting a Canadian tuxedo, complete with a denim jacket and a bolo tie.

Rodgers has yet to make an appearance in the pre-season and sat out of last week’s exhibition game with tightness in his back.

On Tuesday Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t commit to Rodgers playing on Thursday.

“That is to be determined,” LaFleur told reporters. “I want to wait and see. I’m not going to say one way or the other right now. That will be a game-time decision.”

The Packers will face the Oakland Raiders on Thursday at IG Field with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm CT.