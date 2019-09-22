Canada election: Kitchener-Conestoga

Kitchener-Conestoga includes the western portion of the city as well as some of the smaller communities in Waterloo region including Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich.

The area is home to 100,709 voters.

The riding was first formed in 2003 with Liberals’ Lynn Myers elected as the inaugural MP.

In 2006, she was narrowly defeated by Conservative candidate Harold Albrecht, who has held the seat ever since.

Candidates

Conservatives: Harold Albrecht (Incumbent)

Liberals: Tim Louis

NDP: Riani de Wet

Green: Stephanie Goertz

PPC: Koltyn Wallar