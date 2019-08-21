Winnipeg Rifles looking for answers after practice field trashed

A local football team is looking for answers after overnight damage to their St. Vital practice field.

Winnipeg Rifles head coach Geordie Wilson tweeted images Thursday that shows the field apparently damaged by a vehicle.

Wilson said the damage was caused after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Rifles president steps down after racially insensitive post

The field serves as a training spot for the Canadian Junior Football League’s Rifles, as well as the main facility for the amateur St. Vital Mustangs.

Wilson said the team had just spent $20,000 upgrading and fixing the field for the upcoming season.

I am so sad and disappointed about the damage some idiots did to our ⁦@RiflesFootball⁩ practice field ⁦@StVitalMustangs⁩ facility last night after 10 pm. If you have any information on this please let me know. Please retweet! We just spent $20,000 on this field! pic.twitter.com/LxCTKUiQ3w — Geordie Wilson (@WilsonGeordie) August 21, 2019

WATCH: Winnipeg Rifles assistant coach returns to field following heart transplant