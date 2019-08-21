Sports
Winnipeg Rifles looking for answers after practice field trashed

A local football team is looking for answers after overnight damage to their St. Vital practice field.

Winnipeg Rifles head coach Geordie Wilson tweeted images Thursday that shows the field apparently damaged by a vehicle.

Wilson said the damage was caused after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The field serves as a training spot for the Canadian Junior Football League’s Rifles, as well as the main facility for the amateur St. Vital Mustangs.

Wilson said the team had just spent $20,000 upgrading and fixing the field for the upcoming season.

