Winnipeg Rifles president steps down after racially insensitive post

The president of the Winnipeg Rifles has resigned after posting on his Facebook page during Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference Final on Saturday.

In the post, Todd Wilson, who is also the deputy commissioner for the Canadian Junior Football League, said, “Two nights ago he was in game 7. Tonight PK Suban is selling me beer.” The post includes a picture of a young beer vendor at Bell MTS Place.

In a statement from the football club on Sunday, the board of directors said they have accepted the resignation of Todd Wilson effective immediately.

“The change in board leadership is a result of an offensive and totally unacceptable social media posting made by Wilson while attending a hockey game on Saturday night.”

The Rifle’s Vice President, Dale Driedger, has now stepped into the presidency.

“The culture of the amateur football community in Winnipeg is all about diversity,” Driedger said. “Which is why the offensive posting is so out of step with the Rifles and what we’ve always worked so hard to instill in young athletes

In a post on the CJFL’s website Sunday night, Wilson said the intention of his post was misinterpreted.

“Last night I added a post while at a hockey game,” Wilson said. “It appears that some people interpreted the post as something other than it was intended. Following the game, I immediately removed the post. For anyone that felt offended, it was certainly not intended that way, but rather a poor attempt at humour. I sincerely apologize for the post and please understand that my comments do not represent any of the organizations that I volunteer with.”

In an interview with 680 CJOB Monday, Wilson continued to express remorse about the post.

“I deeply regret the post and strongly regret any negative impact it had inadvertently on others.” Wilson said.

“I can’t say enough how deeply sincere I am in an apology for my actions.”

True North Sports and Entertainment are aware of the Facebook post and are investigating the indecent.

In a statement TNSE added “Comments of this nature, directed at any of our employees, patrons, or partners within our facility will not be tolerated.”

Global News has reached out to the CJFL, Todd Wilson, and True North Sports and Entertainment for further comment.