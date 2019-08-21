Shots fired during Kitchener home invasion: police
A gun was fired during a home invasion in Kitchener early Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say two armed men forced their way into a house near Huron and Battler roads before confronting a resident at around 2:40 a.m.
Police say there was an altercation before the suspect fired his weapon.
Police were unable to say if the suspects made off with any items.
Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
