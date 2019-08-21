AGCO awards cannabis store licence in downtown Guelph

Guelph may soon be getting its first cannabis retail store.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has selected a location in the city’s downtown core as one of the 42 applicants that can now apply for a cannabis retail store licence.

The proposed store address is 120 Wyndham St. North.

The application was one of 11 in the province’s west region to be selected through a lottery held by the AGCO on Tuesday.

The applicant, identified as John Reynolds on the regulator’s website, has until Aug. 28 to pay licensing fees and provide a letter of credit for $50,000 to the regulator.

The 42 new shops are expected to start opening in October.

A second location in Guelph at Victoria and York roads was named to a waitlist in the western region.

