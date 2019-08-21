Cannabis
August 21, 2019 11:24 am

AGCO awards cannabis store licence in downtown Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

In this file photo, a bud tender holds two marijuana buds on his fingers on the way to a customer.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
A A

Guelph may soon be getting its first cannabis retail store.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has selected a location in the city’s downtown core as one of the 42 applicants that can now apply for a cannabis retail store licence.

READ MORE: 42 Ontario cannabis store licences to be awarded in 2nd lottery

The proposed store address is 120 Wyndham St. North.

Story continues below

The application was one of 11 in the province’s west region to be selected through a lottery held by the AGCO on Tuesday.

The applicant, identified as John Reynolds on the regulator’s website, has until Aug. 28 to pay licensing fees and provide a letter of credit for $50,000 to the regulator.

READ MORE: Guelph council approves allowing cannabis retail stores to operate in city

The 42 new shops are expected to start opening in October.

A second location in Guelph at Victoria and York roads was named to a waitlist in the western region.

WATCH: (April 2019) First retail cannabis stores are now open

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
cannabis retail store
Cannabis retail store downtown guelph
Guelph
Guelph cannabis
Guelph cannabis pot shop
Guelph Cannabis store
Guelph marijuana store

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.