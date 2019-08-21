Ontario government releases new sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO – The Ontario government has released the new sexual-education curriculum, replacing a much-criticized teaching plan brought in after the Progressive Conservatives took power last year.

The province says the curriculum for Grades 1 to 8 has been updated following feedback from the public and consultation with experts.

The sex-ed curriculum comes after an interim teaching plan based on 1998 materials was put in place after the 2015 curriculum from the previous Liberal government was repealed.

READ MORE: Ford government to announce new sex-ed curriculum Wednesday after controversial repeal, sources say

The Tories scrapped the modernized curriculum that addressed consent, online bullying, sexting, same-sex relationships and gender identity.

The new document will return to teaching those lessons, but in some cases will do so when students are older.

The curriculum will also include teachings on cannabis and concussions.