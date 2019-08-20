Suspect arrested, facing charges after senior assaulted, robbed: Vernon RCMP

A Vernon man suspected of assaulting and robbing a senior, then breaking into a vehicle in a separate incident two days later, is in custody and facing numerous charges, RCMP said on Tuesday.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, an 84-year-old senior, while walking along in an alley, was punched in the face by a stranger on the afternoon of July 27.

The senior fell to the ground, with the stranger then robbing him.

The incident happened in an alley, along the 2800 block of 35th Street.

According to the RCMP, witnesses described the suspect, but police could not locate him.

Two days later, though, on July 29, a vehicle break and enter led to the suspect’s arrest.

Police say Supt. Shawna Baher was conducting patrols in the downtown area when officers were alerted to a man breaking into a truck parked along the 2800 block of 31st Street.

RCMP said witnesses saw the man fleeing on foot, taking numerous items with him, but that Baher was in the area and arrested the suspect for theft under $5,000.

“The witness reported the incident to police immediately, which assisted us in taking this man into custody quickly,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, adding the man was later identified as a suspect in the senior robbery.

Finn added “a thorough investigation was completed by responding police officers, the Serious Crime Unit and our forensic identification section.

“The good work done allowed for this individual to be held in custody as he demonstrated he was a risk to the community.”

Police added the man is facing numerous charges, including robbery, assault causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000, and that he’s expected to remain in custody pending his next court appearance.