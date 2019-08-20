Winnipeg trio busted for pair of armed robberies: police
Three men are behind bars facing a raft of robbery and firearms-related charges in connection with a pair of armed robberies.
Winnipeg police said the incidents took place Friday evening at a pharmacy in the 1100 block of Henderson Highway, and a vendor at a hotel in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street.
In both cases, one suspect was armed with a handgun and another with a sawed-off shotgun. In the first robbery, police said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle driven by the third suspect.
William Arthur Sampson, 49; Charles Brian Lambert, 47; and Tariq Devonte Blair, 20, were all arrested and charged within three days of the incidents.
