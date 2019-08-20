Winnipeg trio busted for pair of armed robberies: police

Three men are behind bars facing a raft of robbery and firearms-related charges in connection with a pair of armed robberies.

Winnipeg police said the incidents took place Friday evening at a pharmacy in the 1100 block of Henderson Highway, and a vendor at a hotel in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged for string of armed robberies

In both cases, one suspect was armed with a handgun and another with a sawed-off shotgun. In the first robbery, police said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle driven by the third suspect.

William Arthur Sampson, 49; Charles Brian Lambert, 47; and Tariq Devonte Blair, 20, were all arrested and charged within three days of the incidents.

The Major Crime Unit have made arrest in two armed robberies that occurred during the evening of Aug 16. Three adults have been charged with numerous robbery and firearms-related offences.https://t.co/YxBsN7NBlG — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 20, 2019

WATCH: Vape shop posts video of robbery to shame thieves