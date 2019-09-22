Canada election: Dufferin—Caledon

The riding of Dufferin—Caledon is up for grabs with longtime Conservative MP David Tilson not seeking re-election.

Tilson has represented the federal riding for 15 years but was also a member of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario from 1990 to 2002.

Conservative candidate Kyle Seeback looks to keep the riding Tory blue.

Seeback was elected as the member of parliament for Brampton West in the 2011 election but was defeated by the Liberal’s Sonia Sidhu in the riding of Brampton South in 2015.

A rural riding on the edge of the GTA, Dufferin—Caledon consists of Dufferin County and Caledon.

Candidates

Liberals: Michele Fisher

Conservatives: Kyle Seeback

NDP: Allison Brown

Green: Stefan Wiesen

PPC: Chad Ransom