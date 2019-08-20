Two morning fires in Kelowna declared suspicious

Two small fires early Tuesday in Kelowna have been declared as suspicious.

The first fire occurred around 6 a.m. and involved a stretch of burning shrubs lining Leckie Road, near the Canadian Tire on Highway 97.

The second fire happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved crumpled-up papers being lit near propane tanks in front of a convenience store at KLO and Gordon Drive.

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) said both were extinguished without incident and that both have been deemed suspicious.

KFD platoon captain Dennis Miller also said the incidents were turned over to police for investigation.

Miller said they got a report of the first fire around 6:30 a.m., “of some trees and bushes on fire at the Canadian Tire. We attended with one fire engine and extinguished the fire without incident.”

The second incident happened just outside the Circle K convenience store, which has propane tanks stored out front, in locked green cages.

“It turned out that it was just some crumpled-up papers that had been lit by somebody,” said Miller. “The fire was extinguished without incident; there was no propane involved.”