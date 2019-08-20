PtboStrong hosting fundraising concert series to fight opioid crisis

Peterborough lobby group PtboStrong, formed to fight the city’s opioid crisis, is holding a series of fundraising concerts later this month.

PtboStrong’s concert series, featuring Salute AC/DC, kicks off on Aug. 31 — which is International Overdose Awareness Day. Showtime is 8 p.m. at The Venue at 286 George St. N. Audience is for 19 years and older.

The Venue will also be hosting three shows in September, all at The Venue.

Sept. 8: Blues and R&B featuring Logan Murray and The Spoon Lickers, Ryan Weber with Emily Burgess, Lindsay Barr, The Kings, Jordan John, The Soul Brothers

Sept. 14: “For the Love of Community” to support the Warming Room Community Ministries: Zumba, salsa, music, poetry and silent auction. Featuring Alphabreff, Kerry Jayne, Hillary Dumoulin, Tonya Bosch Band, Wes Ryan and Jon Wedderick

Sept. 22: Night of folk/pop rock featuring Caitlin Currie, Kate Suhr, Dévah Quartet, David Barrett, The Quickshifters

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca.

PtboStrong will also be launching a restaurant fundraiser in September. Coupon booklets will be sold for $30 featuring more than 40 local restaurants with offers valid until Dec. 31, 2020.

PtboStrong was formed earlier this year to raise awareness and support for those battling opioid addictions.

City police say so far this year there have been 22 deaths related to opioids.

